Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Active Covid-19 Infections Drop Below 15,000 In Tamil Nadu

1,846 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 35,36,092 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,032 with nil fatalities, the health department said.

undefined
New Covid-19 cases (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 9:36 pm

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 1,846 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 35,36,092 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,032 with nil fatalities, the health department said.

As many as 2,225 people have recuperated from the virus, aggregating to 34,83,346 till date, leaving 14,714 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Three districts accounted for the majority of the cases with Chennai adding 409, Chengalpet 194, Coimbatore 176 while the remaining was spread across other districts. Perambalur recorded the least with three new cases.

Related stories

697 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Jammu and Kashmir

Telangana Registers 795 New Covid-19 Cases

Goa Logs 150 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 737

The state capital leads among districts with 4,760 active infections and overall 7,80,781 coronavirus cases. A total of 26,613 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,79,81,507 the health bulletin said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Tamil Nadu State Minister Ma Subramanian Mega Vaccination Camp Minister For Health And Family Welfare Karaikal District Health Department Active Covid-19 Cases Death Due To Covid-19
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19