Active Covid-19 Infections Drop Below 15,000 In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 1,846 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 35,36,092 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,032 with nil fatalities, the health department said.

As many as 2,225 people have recuperated from the virus, aggregating to 34,83,346 till date, leaving 14,714 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Three districts accounted for the majority of the cases with Chennai adding 409, Chengalpet 194, Coimbatore 176 while the remaining was spread across other districts. Perambalur recorded the least with three new cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 4,760 active infections and overall 7,80,781 coronavirus cases. A total of 26,613 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,79,81,507 the health bulletin said.

(With PTI Inputs)