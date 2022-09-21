Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Accenture, IIT-M To Conduct Deep Technology Research For Industrial Automation

The Centre of Excellence would also work as an incubator and identify disruptive early-stage startups to drive innovation and research, a press release from IIT-Madras said here.

Accenture
Accenture said in association with Indian Institute of Technology, Madras it would conduct deep technology research for industrial automation, robotics and advanced technologies. Shutterstock

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 7:27 pm

Information technology services and consulting firm Accenture on Wednesday said in association with Indian Institute of Technology, Madras it would conduct deep technology research for industrial automation, robotics and advanced technologies.

A Centre of Excellence would be set up under the initiative to conduct collaborative research projects and jointly develop intellectual properties on digital engineering and manufacturing across industries.

Specific areas of collaboration include autonomous robotics systems, industrial internet of things, digital twin systems and advanced automotive technologies such as electric mobility services among others. The Centre of Excellence would also work as an incubator and identify disruptive early-stage startups to drive innovation and research, a press release from IIT-Madras said here.

"Advanced digital technologies can help enterprises drive new levels of productivity, competitiveness and  sustainable growth in a fluid and rapidly changing environment and industry academia partnerships are crucial for developing solutions and talent for the future," Accenture senior managing director, lead-Advanced Technology Centres, Mahesh Zurale said.

"We are excited to be setting up this new Centre with Accenture as it not only aligns with our interest and objectives, but also brings intellectual and practical skills that are necessary for our student researchers for the future," IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti said.

(With PTI inputs)

