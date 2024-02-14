AAP Wants To Contest Eight Lok Sabha Seats In Gujarat: Pathak

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it expects to contest at least eight out of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in alliance with the Congress and other members of the opposition's INDIA grouping.

It has already announced candidates for Bharuch and Bhavnagar Lok Sabha seats on the basis of "winnability" and hopes that other parties in the alliance will accept it, said AAP's Gujarat in-charge Sandeep Pathak here.

The BJP had won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in the 2019 general elections.