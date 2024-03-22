National

AAP Protest: DMRC Shuts Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station

Earlier in the day, DMRC announced closure of ITO Metro Station from 8 am to 6 pm.

P
PTI
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
DMRC announces closure of Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced closure of Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station in view of AAP's protest on Friday, officials said.

The road is where the prime minister's residence is.

The transporter shut down the station following the directions of police.

"On advice of Delhi Police, Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station will also remain closed in addition to ITO Metro station till further notice," the DMRC posted on X.

