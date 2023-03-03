Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Delhi Court To Hear Manish Sisodia’s Bail Plea In Excise Policy Case On Saturday

Delhi Court To Hear Manish Sisodia’s Bail Plea In Excise Policy Case On Saturday

The CBI arrested Sisodia on Sunday after eight hours of questioning in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the excise policy case
Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the excise policy case

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 3:58 pm

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Friday moved Delhi court seeking bail in the excise policy case after Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case. The hearing is likely to take place tomorrow. 

The application was filed before Special Judge M K Nagpal, who posted the matter for hearing on Saturday, his advocate Rishikesh said.

Earlier, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha had heard the matter and asked the minister to seek alternative remedies. "Just because incident happened in Delhi, you cannot come here; you have your remedies," the court said. 

The CBI arrested Sisodia on Sunday after eight hours of questioning in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22. He has been sent to five-day CBI remand to allow the agency to get "genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being asked to him. 

Special CBI judge M K Nagpal noted that though the accused had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, it has been observed that he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation. Thus, he has failed to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him during the investigation conducted so far. 

(With inputs from PTI)

