92nd Air Force Day Celebration

Indian Air Force's (IAF) aerobatics team 'Sarang' performs during the 92nd Annual Day celebrations of IAF, at Air Force Station in Tambaram, in Chennai.
Indian Air Force's (IAF) aerobatics team 'Surya Kiran' performs during the 92nd Annual Day celebrations of IAF, at Air Force Station in Tambaram, in Chennai.
An aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) performs during the 92nd Annual Day celebrations of IAF, at Air Force Station in Tambaram, in Chennai.
Indian Air Force's (IAF) aerobatics team 'Surya Kiran' performs during the 92nd Annual Day celebrations of IAF, at Air Force Station in Tambaram, in Chennai.
Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel during the 92nd Annual Day celebrations of IAF, at Air Force Station in Tambaram, in Chennai.
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh reviews the parade during the 92nd Annual Day celebrations of the Indian Air Force (IAF), at Air Force Station in Tambaram, in Chennai.
Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel march during the 92nd Annual Day celebrations of IAF, at Air Force Station in Tambaram, in Chennai.
An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel sits on the ground due to fatigue during the 92nd Annual Day celebrations of IAF, at Air Force Station in Tambaram, in Chennai.