Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
84 Andhra Pradesh Pilgrims To Amarnath Safe, Two Untraced Yet

About 84 pilgrims from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, who went on the Amarnath yatra, were reported safe while only two women still remained untraced on Sunday afternoon, official sources confirmed.

Amarnath shrine cloudburst: Rescue work underway PTI Photo

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 2:16 pm

About 84 pilgrims from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, who went on the Amarnath yatra, were reported safe while only two women still remained untraced as on Sunday afternoon, official sources here said.
       

Initially, the state government said five pilgrims went missing but later three were traced and confirmed to be safe.
       

State government authorities got in touch with many of the pilgrims, and also their families here and confirmed that the tourists were safe after the cloudburst and flash flood near the holy cave shrine.
       

According to data provided by government sources, of the 20-member team that went to Amarnath from Rajamahendravaram, only two women remained untraced.
       

"Their husbands returned to Srinagar but the women were still missing. They may have been injured or reached some other place. We are conducting the search operation to trace them," a senior official involved with the rescue mission told PTI.
       

The local Revenue Divisional Officer visited the kin of the two women in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday and discussed the situation.
       

A 38-member team from Guntur, a 17-member team from Tadepalligudem, a six-member team from Tirupati and another pilgrim from Vizianagaram were also reported safe.
       

A few pilgrims from Rajampet in Kadapa district were also reported safe but their number was not clear, according to government data.
       

The state government dispatched AP Bhavan additional resident commissioner Himanshu Kaushik to Srinagar to coordinate with the local authorities and ensure the safety of AP pilgrims, an official release here said.
       

The AP government also opened a dedicated helpline number 1902 to extend required help to pilgrims from the state.
       

Helplines were also set up in the AP Bhavan in New Delhi for any assistance to pilgrims and their relatives, the release added.

