National

8 Injured In Clash Between Two Groups In Jharkhand's Ranchi

The incident occurred during the procession for the immersion of Saraswati idol in Nagri Main Road on Friday night when a group allegedly pelted stones at some people in the procession, the official said.

PTI
PTI

February 17, 2024

Clash between two groups, several including policemen injured
info-icon

At least eight people including two policemen were injured when two groups pelted stones at each other during immersion of Saraswati idol on the outskirts of Ranchi, an official said on Saturday.

Several vehicles including that of police were damaged. The incident occurred during the procession for immersion of Saraswati idol in Nagri Main Road on Friday night when a group allegedly pelted stones at some people in the procession, the official said.

Then, stones were pelted from both sides injuring many people. Some policemen who went to control the situation also received stone injury, the official said.

Ranchi Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Utkarsh Kumar told PTI, "Prohibitory order under section-144 has been imposed in Ranchi's Nagri circle. Any kind of procession, demonstration, carrying arms, ammunition and weapons have been prohibited in the area".

The prohibitory order is effective from 10 pm on Friday till further orders. The SDO said that the situation is well under control now. "Heavy deployment of security forces in rotation wise has been ensured in the locality," he said.

Kumar added that an FIR against more than 10 people, who were involved in the incident, have been lodged. Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Sinha, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha and other senior police officers camped at the site till late night.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement