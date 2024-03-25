National

5 Killed In Two Different Road Accidents In UP’s Ballia

Five persons lost their lives in two different road accidents in Ballia on Monday, police said.

According to police, two teenagers, allegedly in an inebriated condition, died when their speeding motorcycle rammed into a tree here on Monday afternoon.

In another accident, three persons, including a child, died in a collision between two motorcycles, police said.

The first accident occurred near Brahmain village under the Sukhpura police station area when the driver lost control of the motorcycle, they said.

The deceased were identified as Rahul (18) and Sushil Gupta (19), police said.

Station House Officer, Sukhpura police station, Yogendra Singh, said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

He said the two youths were in an inebriated condition at the time of the accident.

In the second accident, a six-year-old boy and two persons died in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on Monday afternoon in Barhucha village under Sikandarpur police station area of the district.

According to police, two motorcycles collided head-on on Monday afternoon in Barhucha village of Sikandarpur police station area in which Pradeep (25) and his nephew Agastya Kumar (6) and Laxman Chaurasia (22) died on the spot.

Vivek Sharma was seriously injured in this accident and has been admitted to the district hospital, police said.

Pradeep and Agastya Kumar were on one motorcycle, while Laxman Chaurasia and Vivek Sharma were on the other motorcycle, they said.

As soon as information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot.

SHO Dinesh Pathak said that the police have sent all the three bodies for post-mortem examination.

