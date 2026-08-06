5 Held in Thrissur Over Plot to Disguise as Women, Murder Hosteller

Five men have been arrested from near Guruvayur temple who were allegedly planning to kill a woman by dressing up as women in order to enter the ladies hostel she was staying in, police said on Thursday.
The woman, a spa employee, was allegedly in a relationship with one of the accused and as she broke up with him, he decided to kill her, the police claimed.
The men were caught on Tuesday while waiting in a car near the Guruvayur Temple to sell drugs to school children, according to the FIR.
Around 15 grams of cannabis was allegedly seized from their possession, police said.
All five are accused in several cases and were planning to do away with the spa employee, it said.
"During their questioning, they revealed that they intended to dress up as women and enter the ladies' hostel to kill her," she said.
The five were booked for various offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Juvenile Justice Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police said.
All five have been remanded to judicial custody, it said.