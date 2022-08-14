5 Confirmed Cases Of Monkeypox Reported So Far In Delhi: Government

Five confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported so far in Delhi, the city government said on Saturday and asserted that the situation is being "continuously monitored".

In a statement, the health department also said instructions have been issued to all government and private hospitals to notify all suspected cases of monkeypox according to the case definition and refer them to designated hospitals for isolation and management, in coordination with district surveillance units.

The Delhi government is "maintaining a close watch over the evolving situation", the statement said.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease having common symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills or sweats and sore throat and cough.

"The monkeypox situation is being continuously monitored in Delhi. There is no need to panic. As of now, five confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in Delhi; and one has recovered and been discharged," it said, adding there is "no need to panic".

Delhi government has taken several measures as part of its preparedness and beds, rooms for admission of suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox have already been reserved in three government and as many private hospitals, officials said.

Guidelines for management of monkeypox (on disease transmission, surveillance and case definitions; diagnosis and case management; infection prevention and control; and personal protective equipment) have been shared with all government and private hospitals, they said.

District Surveillance Units (DSUs) are in place for surveillance, including contact tracing and follow up, and have been sensitised according to the government of India guidelines, it said.

A training session was held at the Lok Nayak Hospital on July 18 for various departments like medicine, pediatrics, microbiology, and dermatology with respect to the management of suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox.

Similarly, a training session on monkeypox was also conducted for five newly designated hospitals on August 4, it added.

The State Surveillance Unit, Delhi is coordinating with the DSUs and Airport Health Organisation (APHO), IGI Airport, New Delhi. Review meetings on preparedness for monkeypox have been held at various levels under the chairmanships of higher authorities, the statement said.

All staff of CATS trained and sensitised according to the guidelines for ambulance transfer of suspect/confirmed cases, it said.

NIV Pune and AIIMS Delhi are identified laboratories for testing and diagnosis of monkeypox.