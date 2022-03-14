Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

48 Cases Of Dengue In Delhi This Year: Civic Body

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 48 dengue cases have been recorded this year till March 12.

48 Cases Of Dengue In Delhi This Year: Civic Body
Delhi Dengue Cases (Representational Image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 3:53 pm

Six fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the last one week in the national capital, according to a civic report released on Monday. Till March 5 this year, 42 cases of dengue were recorded in the city.

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 48 dengue cases have been recorded this year till March 12. For the January 1-March 12 period, five cases were recorded last year, six cases in 2020, three in 2019, while nine cases were logged in 2018 and eight in 2017, as per the report.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December. Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest number of such cases was recorded in the capital in a year since 2015, along with 23 deaths. In the years prior to 2021, the total dengue cases reported were -- 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019) and 1072 (2020), as per the report.

Related stories

42 Cases Of Dengue Reported In Delhi Till March 5: Civic Body

39 Cases Of Dengue In Delhi This Year: Civic Body

No Fresh Cases Of Dengue In Delhi In Last 1 Week: Civic Body

In 2015, the number of dengue cases reported has crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996. The number of dengue fatalities logged in 2021 was the highest in the national capital since 2016, when the officially reported death count was 10. Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016. As per the civic report released on Monday, four cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya have been reported so far this year in Delhi.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Delhi Dengue Dengue Fever Dengue Prevention Dengue Cases Dengue Fatalities Mosquito-borne Diseases Disease Prevention New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

‘Madhuban’ Song: Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone’s Effigy Trampled By Right Wing Mob In Uttar Pradesh

‘Madhuban’ Song: Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone’s Effigy Trampled By Right Wing Mob In Uttar Pradesh