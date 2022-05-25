Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

4 Killed In Car-Truck Collision In UP's Barabanki

The four occupants of the car, who died in the accident, are yet to be identified, police said, adding that they were on their way to Lucknow from Ayodhya.

4 Killed In Car-Truck Collision In UP's Barabanki
People were killed in a collision between a car and a truck

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 May 2022 11:11 am

Four people were killed in a collision between a car and a truck here on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday near Palhari crossing in Safdarganj area, they said.

The four occupants of the car, who died in the accident, are yet to be identified, police said, adding that they were on their way to Lucknow from Ayodhya. According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the car was trying to dodge stray cattle and lost control and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction.

Related stories

Mangalore Air Accident Anniversary: These Are Five Other Major Indian Aircraft Disasters

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Killed Car-Truck Collision UP Barabanki Lucknow From Ayodhya Yet To Be Identified Eyewitnesses Driver Dodge Stray Cattle Lost Control Collided Opposite Direction.
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dilip Kumar And Kamini Kaushal – Revisiting The Tale Of Their Heart-Breaking Love Story

Dilip Kumar And Kamini Kaushal – Revisiting The Tale Of Their Heart-Breaking Love Story

Delhi Police Busts Sex Racket,Apprehends 12 People

Delhi Police Busts Sex Racket,Apprehends 12 People