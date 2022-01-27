Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

34 Personalities Write To CM, MLAs Over Alleged Violence Against Religious Minorities

"Un-constitutional statements made by legislators and the inability of the State machinery to rein in anti-social groups have encouraged such incidents," they have stated.

34 Personalities Write To CM, MLAs Over Alleged Violence Against Religious Minorities
Several people have written a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. - PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 10:03 am

A group of 34 people, including writers, academicians, scientists, environmentalists and artists, among others, have written a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and legislators expressing concern over what they called deteriorating governance and frequent violence against religious minorities in the State.

The signatories of the letter include historians Ramachandra Guha and Prof. Janaki Nair; environmentalists Nagesh Hegde, Almitra Patel; sociologists A R Vasavi and Prof. Satish Deshpande; scientists Prof. Sharadchandra Lele, Prof. Vinod Gaur and Prof. Vidyanand Nanjundiah; writers Vivek Shanbhag, Purushottam Bilimale and K P Suresha, and activist Bezwada Wilson, among others.

Related stories

 Karnataka Brain Health Initiative Launched To Screen Mental Health Patients

Hindu Outfits Outrage Over Friday Namaaz In Karnataka Govt School

Karnataka Reports Over 50,000 COVID-19 Cases

They have said that in the last few months, the State has witnessed brutal killings in several districts, hate speeches, threats and attacks on places of worship belonging to religious minorities, honour killings, moral policing, misogynistic statements by legislators, and incidents of hostility and discord between religious groups.

Stating that such incidents have put a blot on the long history of Karnataka as a progressive State, which always facilitated social harmony of a plural society, the signatories said it is now losing its identity on multiple fronts. "On the financial, administrative, and political fronts, Karnataka is losing its federal strength."

Further pointing at recent legislations such as the ‘cow protection’ and ‘anti-conversion’ Acts, they said they are anti-minority and infringes on the economic and cultural rights of religious minorities. "No longer are harmony, peace, and tolerance the hallmarks of the State."

Warning that if these issues are not addressed Karnataka's reputation as a destination for investment and industries might also get affected, they said economic activities can thrive when there is social harmony and cordial atmosphere.

Urging the Chief Minister and the legislators to seriously review these negative incidents in the State and to ensure that the rule of law, the principles of the Constitution, the rights of citizens, and the basic sense of humanity is re-established, the signatories said, “your abilities to address these challenges will be the yardstick that will assess you in the future."

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Karnataka CM MLA Minority & Religious Moral Police Honour Killings
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Gujarat Reports 14,781 COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths

Gujarat Reports 14,781 COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths

Govt To Review Situation, Decide About Reopening Tourist Places: Aaditya Thackeray

Republic Day Celebrated Across India Amid Covid Surge

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Lead Start-Up, Innovation Movement: Himanta To Gauhati University

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022