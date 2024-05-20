National

3.4 Magnitude Tremor Hits Kutch In Gujarat; No Casualty

The tremor was recorded 10.36 am with its epicentre 60 km north-north west of Lakhpat, at a depth of 4.1 kilometres, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said in its latest report

File Photo
Earthquake Of 3.4 Magnitude Hits Gujarat's Kutch District | File Photo
info_icon

A tremor of 3.4 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

No casualty or loss of property was reported in the district due to the seismic activity, officials said.

The tremor was recorded 10.36 am with its epicentre 60 km north-north west of Lakhpat, at a depth of 4.1 kilometres, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said in its latest report.

This is the fifth tremor of magnitude between 3 and 4 recorded in the state's Saurashtra-Kutch region so far this month, the ISR data showed.

Earthquake risk is very high in Gujarat. It has suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, as per the information provided by the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).

The 2001 Kutch earthquake was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries, it said.

On January 26, 2001, Gujarat was struck by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre located near Bhachau in Kutch which affected the entire state.

The quake had claimed nearly 13,800 lives and left 1.67 lakh others injured, as per the information provided by the GSDMA.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajasthan: Two Brothers Sentenced To Death By Rajasthan Court For Raping, Burning Alive Minor Girl
  2. PM Modi Maintains He Never Spoke Against Minorities: 'Never Uttered A Word'
  3. Kerala Govt Activates Emergency Operation Centres Amidst Heavy Rains
  4. 3.4 Magnitude Tremor Hits Kutch In Gujarat; No Casualty
  5. Graffiti 'Threatening' Kejriwal Appear Inside Metro Trains, AAP Says BJP Behind It
Entertainment News
  1. Late K-Pop Idol Goo Hara's Contribution In Exposing The Burning Sun Scandal Revealed In BBC Documentary, Netizens Heap Praise
  2. Manoj Manchu's Intense Avatar As 'Black Sword' In 'Mirai' Redefines Super Hero's Universe
  3. Sonam Kapoor Shares Her ‘Simple Routine’ Of Getting Ready For Narrations And Meetings
  4. Aditya Roy Kapur To Collaborate With Raj And DK For His Next Project? Here's What We Know
  5. Lord Ram Seeks Varun Dev's Help To Rescue Mata Sita In 'Ram Setu Prasang' Of 'Shrimad Ramayan'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  2. PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele Wins First Major In A Thriller At Valhalla
  3. Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Welcomes Arne Slot As The German Bids Goodbye - In Pics
  4. NBA Playoffs Wrap: Minnesota Wolves Dump Out Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers Take Out New York Knicks
  5. T20 World Cup: McGurk, Short Likely To Be Named As AUS's Travelling Reserves - Report
World News
  1. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: : Mohammad Mokhber Takes Over As Acting President After Raisi's Death
  2. Nepal PM Prachanda Wins Vote Of Confidence In Parliament
  3. Dali Cargo Ship To Be Refloated Nearly 8 Weeks After Baltimore Bridge Collapse
  4. Omar, Mehbooba Condole Death Of Iranian President In Helicopter Crash
  5. ‘Sadness And Deep Sorrow’: World Leaders React To The Death Of Iran's President In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: : Mohammad Mokhber Takes Over As Acting President After Raisi's Death
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: 36.73% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; Modi Says Campaign Without Logic Is 'Sin'
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide