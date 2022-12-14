Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

3-Year UG Courses Won't Be Discontinued Till 4-Year Programme Fully Implemented: UGC Chief

Home National

3-Year UG Courses Won't Be Discontinued Till 4-Year Programme Fully Implemented: UGC Chief

The new credit and curriculum framework for undergraduate courses was announced earlier this week and it defines Honours degree courses as a four-year programme.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar
UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 6:06 pm

Three-year undergraduate courses will not be discontinued till the four-year undergraduate programme is fully implemented, University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

The new credit and curriculum framework for undergraduate courses was announced earlier this week and it defines Honours degree courses as a four-year programme.

However, Kumar clarified that universities can choose between the three and four year programmes. "It is left to the universities," he said in an interview with PTI on Wednesday.

He was asked whether it is mandatory for universities to migrate to the four-year pattern for Honours degrees.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman also said candidates with four-year undergraduate degrees can directly pursue Ph.D and they will not require a Master's degree.  

Describing the benefits of the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP), Kumar said, "The first advantage is that they do not have to do a Master's degree to join a Ph.D programme. They can also take a single or double major to gain a deeper knowledge of a given discipline." 

"Since multidisciplinary courses, ability enhancement courses, skill enhancement courses, value-added courses, and internships are embedded in the FYUP, it will enhance the opportunities for students to take up employment or go for higher studies," he said.

The UGC on Monday notified the curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes which will provide students with multiple options for entry and exit, a choice between single major and double major and interdisciplinary choices of subjects.

Related stories

Undergraduate 'Honours' Degree Only After Completing 4 Years And Not 3: UGC New Draft Norms

DU Declares Third List Of Seat Allocation For Undergraduate Admission

3rd Round Of Seat Allocation For Undergraduate Admission In Delhi University On Sunday

The framework has been developed by revising the existing Choice Based Credit System.

Under the programme, students will only be able to pursue a four-year honours degree rather than a three-year course like the present. Honours degrees will also be offered in two categories -- honours and honours with research.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National University Grants Commission Chairman University Grants Commission (UGC) Education System New Education Policy 2020 M Jagadesh Kumar New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Biden Forms Interagency Group To Draft Antisemitism Strategy

Biden Forms Interagency Group To Draft Antisemitism Strategy

Sasta Item: Ashneer Grover Takes A Jibe At Ankur Warikoo’s Book

Sasta Item: Ashneer Grover Takes A Jibe At Ankur Warikoo’s Book