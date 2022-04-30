Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

25 Engagements, Including Meeting With 8 World Leaders, in PM Modi's Trip: Government Sources

He will first travel to Germany, then visit Denmark and will have a brief stop over in Paris on his return journey on May 4.

25 Engagements, Including Meeting With 8 World Leaders, in PM Modi's Trip: Government Sources
Modi will embark on a three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France from May 2 amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.  Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 12:32 pm

In his first visit abroad this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have 25 hectic engagements in his three-day travel to as many countries where he will be spending around 65 hours, government sources said on Saturday. 

He will hold meetings, bilateral as well as multilateral, with eight world leaders from seven countries besides having an interaction with 50 global business leaders, they said. Modi will embark on a three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France from May 2 amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia. 

Related stories

'Modi hai, mumkin hai': Chidambaram Jeers Centre Over Power Outages

He will first travel to Germany, then visit Denmark and will have a brief stop over in Paris on his return journey on May 4. Prime Minister Modi will be spending one night each in Germany and Denmark.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Business Leaders Ukraine Crisis PM Modi's Trip Meeting With 8 World Leaders Hectic Engagements Bilateral Multilateral Countries Abroad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Muralitharan Can't Hide His Frustration During 25-run Over

Muralitharan Can't Hide His Frustration During 25-run Over