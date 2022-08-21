Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

2 MES Officials, Contractors Arrested By CBI In Rs 22.48-Lakh Bribery Case

Lt Col Rahul Pawar, Senior Barracks Store Officer, Military Engineer Services (MES) and Subedar Major Pardeep Kumar (MES), Ambala Cantt, were taken into custody, they said.

2 MES Officials, Contractors Arrested By CBI In Rs 22.48-Lakh Bribery Case
2 MES Officials, Contractors Arrested By CBI In Rs 22.48-Lakh Bribery Case Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 4:39 pm

The CBI Sunday arrested a Lt Col and a subedar major along with two private contactors in a Rs 22.48-lakh bribery case related to awarding tenders at the Ambala Cantonment, officials said.

Lt Col Rahul Pawar, Senior Barracks Store Officer, Military Engineer Services (MES) and Subedar Major Pardeep Kumar (MES), Ambala Cantt, were taken into custody, they said.

Two contractors Dinesh Kumar and  Pritpal have also been arrested, the officials said.

Related stories

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Claims CBI Has Issued Lookout Notice Against Him

CBI Is Being Used To Strangulate Opposition, Says Kanhaiya Kumar

Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI Starts Questioning Accused, Shares FIR With ED Which May Start Money Laundering Probe

"A case was registered against the accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe. The alleged payment of bribe was to ensure that most of tenders/orders from Ambala Cantt are awarded to said private contractors," the CBI said in a statement.

The CBI laid a trap and caught all four red-handed during the bribe transaction of Rs.22.48 Lakh, it said. 

During searches, the agency recovered Rs 32.50 lakh cash and incriminating documents from the premises of the Lt Col, and Rs 16 lakh was also recovered from the possession of the contractors, it said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Military Engineer Services Central Bureau Of Investigation Bribery Case Arrest Investigation New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

2 MES Officials, Contractors Arrested By CBI In Rs 22.48-Lakh Bribery Case

2 MES Officials, Contractors Arrested By CBI In Rs 22.48-Lakh Bribery Case

Is Laal Singh Chaddha Boycott A Gandhian Campaign?

Is Laal Singh Chaddha Boycott A Gandhian Campaign?