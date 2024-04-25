National

2 drunk Men Kill Street Vendor In Gurugram, Arrested

Two men in an inebriated condition murdered a street vendor here after an argument between them.

2 drunk Men Kill Street Vendor In Gurugram, Arrested
Two men in an inebriated condition murdered a street vendor here after an argument between them, police said on Wednesday.

Sumit (20) and Aakash (23) were on Tuesday night partying and consuming alcohol when around 10:30 pm an argument broke out between them and street vendor Arvind (32) near Wazirabad market, SHO (sector 53) Rajender Kumar said.

During the brawl, the two men smashed a glass bottle on Arvind's head and fled, police said.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the injured to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Within hours, the police arrested the two accused from their native Chokhra village in Agra. Arvind had a 'golgappas' stall near the market, his wife told police An FIR was registered under section 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of the IPC on Tuesday, police said.

