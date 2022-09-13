Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

1984 Riots: Ex-Cop Should Be Punished Despite His Age As The Nation Is Still Bleeding, Says Delhi HC

The disciplinary authority held the retired police officer guilty of misconduct during the anti-Sikh riots. He had challenged that order before the Central Administration Tribunal (CAT) which was rejected, after which he moved the high court in appeal.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 8:13 am

Observing the “nation was still bleeding” years after the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, the Delhi High Court on Monday granted liberty to the competent authority to issue "appropriate order of punishment" to a retired city police officer who allegedly failed to deploy adequate force, make preventive detentions and take action to break up miscreants during the violence. 

The bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, while setting aside the orders passed by the disciplinary authority and the Central Administrative Tribunal against the then station house officer of Kingsway Camp police station, said innocent lives were lost in the riots and the police official “cannot get away” on account of his advanced age of 79 years. 

“He may be 100 (years old). Kindly see the misconduct. Innocent people lost their lives. The nation is still bleeding. On that ground you cannot get away. Age will not help,” said the bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad. 

The disciplinary authority held him guilty of misconduct during the anti-Sikh riots. He had challenged that order before the CAT which was rejected, after which he moved the high court in appeal.

The petitioner assailed the orders before the high court on the ground that he was only granted a “post-decisional hearing” in the matter. Post-decisional hearing is a hearing by the adjudicating authority subsequent to having made a decision or choice.

Setting aside the orders, the court said that the charges against the petitioner were serious and granted liberty to the disciplinary authority to issue a “fresh note of disagreement” and asked the petitioner to respond to it within four weeks. 

“Thereafter the disciplinary authority will be free to pass an appropriate order in accordance with law. The petitioner has obtained the age of superannuation and therefore the competent authority shall be free to pass appropriate order of punishment keeping in view the date of retirement and pension rules,” the court said. 

Related stories

#BanGrahanWebSeries Trends; Netizens Call It Objectionable For Showing A Sikh Initiating 1984 Riot

54 Cases, 426 Murdered And None Convicted: How Police, Judiciary Ensured 1984 Rioters Are Not Punished

1984 Riots: Kamal Nath To Face Fresh Inquiry As SIT Reopens Case

Tags

National  1984 Riots Delhi High Court Ex-Cop Anti Sikh Riots
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Squad For T20 World Cup 2022 Announced

India's Squad For T20 World Cup 2022 Announced

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka