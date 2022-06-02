Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
19 Bullet Injury Marks On Moosewala's Body: Autopsy Report

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's autopsy report suggests that the singer had been shot 19 times which resulted in his death due to a hemorrhagic shock. The reports also suggest that the severity of the attack can kill any person within 15 minutes.

Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala. Twitter

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 8:49 pm

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala bore 19 bullet injury marks and would have died within 15 minutes, said his autopsy report. Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover. The assailants had sprayed bullets on 28-year-old Moosewala in Jawahar Ke village after waylaying his vehicle. At least three weapons were used and thirty empty cases were found at the site.  


 A panel of five doctors had conducted the post-mortem examination of Moosewals. The autopsy report said the singer probably died "within 15 minutes" of receiving the injury. The cause of death was "hemorrhagic shock which is due to antemortem firearm injuries described and sufficient to cause death in any ordinary course of nature", the report said.  According to the report, Moosewala's body bore maximum bullet injury marks on his right side. An X-ray of the whole body was also conducted to detect projectiles, it said.  

Moosewala's red T-shirt and pajama had blood stains and multiple holes corresponding to the injuries, it said. On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. In the attack, the singer’s cousin and a friend, who were traveling in a jeep with him, were also injured. At least three weapons were used and thirty empty cases were found at the site. A CCTV footage, which emerged on social media, showed that the vehicle of Moosewala was being followed by a Corolla car in Jawahar Ke village on Sunday evening. A Bolero car stopped in front of Moosewala's Thar and then the occupants of both cars started indiscriminate firing at the singer, according to the FIR.

The Punjab police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Moosewala. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder. According to police, Moosewala's murder appeared to be in retaliation for Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder that took place last year. The name of Moosewala's manager Shaganpreet had appeared in the murder of Middukhera. 

