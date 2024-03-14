National

Prime Play, Mojflix Among 18 OTT Platforms Blocked By Govt Over 'Vulgar Content' | Full List

The I&B Ministry said 19 websites, 10 apps - seven on Google Play Store, three on Apple App Store, and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms have been disabled for public access in India.

Outlook Web Desk
March 14, 2024
18 OTT platforms have been blocked for publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, "pornographic content." Photo: File image
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) on Thursday said it has blocked 18 OTT platforms publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, "pornographic content."

The I&B Ministry said 19 websites, 10 apps - seven on Google Play Store, three on Apple App Store, and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms have been disabled for public access in India.


The OTT Platforms That Have Been Blocked Are

Dreams Films

Voovi

Yessma

Uncut Adda

Tri Flicks

X Prime

Neon X VIP

Besharams

Hunters

Rabbit

Xtramood

Nuefliks

MoodX

Mojflix

Hot Shots VIP

Fugi

Chikooflix

Prime Play

A significant portion of the content hosted on these platforms was found to be obscene, vulgar, and portrayed women in a demeaning manner, a PIB press release said.

"It depicted nudity and sexual acts in various inappropriate contexts, such as relationships between teachers and students, incestuous family relationships, etc," it said.

The press release also stated that the content included "sexual innuendos and, in some instances, prolonged segments of pornographic and sexually explicit scenes devoid of any thematic or societal relevance."

