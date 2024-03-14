The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) on Thursday said it has blocked 18 OTT platforms publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, "pornographic content."
The I&B Ministry said 19 websites, 10 apps - seven on Google Play Store, three on Apple App Store, and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms have been disabled for public access in India.
The OTT Platforms That Have Been Blocked Are
Dreams Films
Voovi
Yessma
Uncut Adda
Tri Flicks
X Prime
Neon X VIP
Besharams
Hunters
Rabbit
Xtramood
Nuefliks
MoodX
Mojflix
Hot Shots VIP
Fugi
Chikooflix
Prime Play
A significant portion of the content hosted on these platforms was found to be obscene, vulgar, and portrayed women in a demeaning manner, a PIB press release said.
"It depicted nudity and sexual acts in various inappropriate contexts, such as relationships between teachers and students, incestuous family relationships, etc," it said.
The press release also stated that the content included "sexual innuendos and, in some instances, prolonged segments of pornographic and sexually explicit scenes devoid of any thematic or societal relevance."