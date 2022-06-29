161 Covid 19 Cases In Odisha

Odisha recorded the highest single-day coronavirus cases in four months as 161 more people tested positive for the pathogen, the health department said. The positivity rate stood at 1.21 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 13,317 samples. Khurda reported the highest number of new cases at 60, followed by 32 in Cuttack. Twenty-four children were among the new infections, taking the tally to 12,89,602.

On March 1, the state had logged 168 cases and eight deaths. The toll remained at 9,126 as there were no fresh deaths. There are 629 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present. In the last 24 hours, 49 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,79,794.



(With PTI Inputs