Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
15 Swine Flu Deaths In Thane Region Of Maharashtra So Far This Year: Officials

From January 1 till August 19 this year, 2,07,742 people were screened for the H1N1 influenze virus and 462 of them were found positive for it.

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 12:07 pm

A total of 15 people have died of swine flu so far this year in Maharashtra's Thane region which includes civic corporations of Thane, Palghar and Panvel in Raigad, health department officials said on Sunday. 

From January 1 till August 19 this year, 2,07,742 people were screened for the H1N1 influenze virus and 462 of them were found positive for it. Out of the positive cases, 15 patients have died so far, a per the official data. 

The maximum 291 positive cases were found in Thane Municipal Corporation limits where eight people died, followed by 56 cases in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation where five deaths were reported, it said.

Besides, one death each was reported from Thane and Raigad districts, as per the official figures. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National Swine Flu Maharashtra's Thane Region Civic Corporations Health Department Officials H1N1 Influenze Virus Thane Municipal Corporation Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation
