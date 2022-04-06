Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
14 quintals of adulterated food items seized by Punjab health dept teams

Officials said the health department teams in Punjab seized Fourteen quintals of adulterated food items on Wednesday. Punjab Health Minister Dr. Vijay Singla said the groups seized 7.80 quintals of spurious cheese in Mohali district and 6.20 quintals in Samana town of Patiala district.

The chhurpi cheese Shutterstock

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 7:55 pm

Besides, the inter-district teams of the health department have also collected 110 samples of milk, cheese, 'khoya,' powdered milk, 'ghee,' and other food items in 13 districts in two days, which were being sent to the state food lab for testing, according to an official release. Singla said complaints were pouring in regarding the supply of substandard cheese in Mohali, and acting on a tip-off, a team set up check posts in different areas. The stock of cheese was seized after taking samples from the vehicle which was carrying it for supply.


The team also raided a cheese-making unit. Apart from this, the team also collected eight more samples of milk products and sweets with artificial colors from different factories in Mohali. "No one will be allowed to play havoc with the health of the state's people by selling adulterated or spurious food products," said the minister. The Punjab government has adopted zero tolerance towards adulteration of food items in the state, said the minister.

National Indian Government Indian Adminstration Adulterated Food In Markets Indian Health Department Punjab Government Cheese-making Unit. Punjab Health Minister Dr. Vijay Singla Samana Town Punjab
