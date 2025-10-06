14 Injured In Bus Overturn In Jharkhand’s Koderma

Saurabh Kumar Sharma, the officer-in-charge of Satgawan police station, said, “The bus with 25 passengers was going to Ranchi from Satgawan. The driver suddenly lost control, causing the accident. The injured were sent to the community health centre in Satgawan for treatment.” Of those, 11 injured were later referred to the Sadar Hospital, Koderma, for better treatment, he said.