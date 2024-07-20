National

14 Indians Lured Into Cybercrime Operations In Cambodia Rescued

The embassy said on Saturday that it has facilitated the rescue and repatriation of over 650 Indian citizens who had fallen victim to these job scams.

Cybercrime
Representative Image
info_icon

Fourteen Indians, who were lured into cybercrime operations in Cambodia, were rescued by law enforcement authorities of that country following leads provided by the Indian embassy in Phnom Penh.

The embassy said on Saturday that it has facilitated the rescue and repatriation of over 650 Indian citizens who had fallen victim to these job scams.

"Most recently, the embassy provided specific leads to the Cambodian Police, leading to the rescue of 14 additional Indian victims," it said.

"These individuals are currently being cared for by an NGO working in coordination with Cambodia's Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation," the Indian embassy said in a statement.

The embassy said it has been "actively rescuing Indian nationals from fraudulent job offers in Cambodia that lure them into cybercrime operations". 

"In close cooperation with Cambodian authorities, the Embassy has facilitated the rescue and repatriation of over 650 Indian citizens who had fallen victim to these scams," it said.

"The Indian embassy is in ongoing communication with Cambodian officials, urgently requesting the expedited completion of necessary formalities to ensure the safe and timely repatriation of the 14 rescued Indian nationals back to India," it added.

The embassy further said that it continues to closely monitor the situation and remains committed to protecting the welfare of Indian citizens in Cambodia.

"Indian nationals are advised to exercise extreme caution regarding any job offers in the country and to immediately report any suspicious activities to the embassy," it said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Watch Smriti Mandhana's Heartwarming Gesture After India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup Match
  2. Stoic Hardik Pandya Sports A Smile As Life Goes On For India All-Rounder
  3. Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Vishmi Gunaratne Shines In SL's Seven-Wicket Win Over BAN
  4. SL Vs BAN Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Women Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI To Meet Owners At July-End To Discuss Retention Policy - Report
Football News
  1. Bhaichung Bhutia Resigning From Technical Committee As AIFF 'Bypassed' Panel In Appointing Coach
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth Midfielder Tyler Adams To Miss Start Of Season Through Injury
  3. Erik Ten Hag Confirms Man Utd's Matthijs De Ligt Interest But Denies Pushing For Move
  4. Newcastle Sign Serbia Youth International Miodrag Pivas
  5. Football At Paris Olympics: Alexandre Lacazette Confident Of Leading France To Gold
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  2. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  3. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
  4. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  5. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 14 Indians Lured Into Cybercrime Operations In Cambodia Rescued
  2. 'Punched Me Twice, Pulled My Hair': Pune Woman With 2 Kids Narrates Road Rage Horror
  3. 'Why This Arrogance?': Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi's Behaviour In Lok Sabha
  4. NEET UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' NIT Graduate, 2 MBBS Students
  5. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
Entertainment News
  1. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  2. 'Maharaj': When A Rich Historical Case Meets A Mediocre Film
  3. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  4. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  5. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
US News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  4. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  5. 10 Worst Foods In The World
World News
  1. Baby Delivered From Dead Mother, 13 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Refugee Camps | Latest
  2. Israel Strikes 'Military Targets' In Yemen's Hodeidah After Drone Attack On Tel Aviv
  3. Lebanon's Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets At Israeli Kibbutz After Drone Strike Wounds Civilians
  4. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  5. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate