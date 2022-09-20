Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
11 Upcoming Hospitals To Boost Health Infrastructure In Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia held a review meeting with PWD officials and the health department and reviewed the progress of construction works. The deputy chief minister directed officials to complete all construction works on time and ensure quality standards are maintained. 

Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 10:38 am

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the 11 upcoming hospitals will boost the health infrastructure in Delhi and help in efficiently fighting emergencies like the Covid pandemic. Eleven new hospitals are being constructed in Delhi which will increase the number of hospital beds in Delhi government-run hospitals by 10,000. 

Sisodia held a review meeting with PWD officials and the health department and reviewed the progress of construction works. The deputy chief minister directed officials to complete all construction works on time and ensure quality standards are maintained. 

During the meeting, officials said construction of most of the hospitals will be completed by the end of this year, whereas the remaining will be done by mid-2023.  Of the 11 hospitals, four will have a capacity of 3,237 beds while seven semi-permanent ICU hospitals will have a capacity of 6,838 beds, Sisodia said. 

"These will prove to be helpful in fighting situations like the COVID pandemic and emergency cases efficiently. These new hospitals will give a boost to Delhi's health infrastructure and millions of Delhiites will be able to avail world-class healthcare facilities," the minister said.

To deal with emergency and critical cases, the Delhi government is coming up with seven new ICU hospitals across the capital. These hospitals will have a capacity of 6,838 beds and will be semi-permanent, officials said. 

The new ICU hospital being built at Sarita vihar with a capacity of 336 ICU beds, will have state-of-the-art facilities, including a waiting area with high capacity, registration room, electric room, staff room, emergency room, nurse station and fire control room on the first floor. 

In the meeting, Sisodia also reviewed the progress of construction of mohalla clinics. Officials said 12 new mohalla clinics in different areas of Delhi are ready. Apart from this, the construction work of 52 mohalla clinics is going on in full swing.

Sisodia said these clinics should be started at the earliest so that the general public can avail health facilities here. The minister said more than 500 mohalla clinics have been set up by the government at various places in Delhi, where 70,000 people get treatment every day. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia 11 Upcoming Hospitals Health Infrastructure Delhi Delhi Government Mohalla Clinics
