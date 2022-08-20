Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
11 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Andamans

The Union territory now has 38 active cases, while 10,385 people have recovered from the disease so far, including five in the last 24 hours. A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 3:43 pm

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,552 on Saturday as 11 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.68 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.49 lakh people.

-With PTI Input

