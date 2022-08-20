11 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Andamans

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,552 on Saturday as 11 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 38 active cases, while 10,385 people have recovered from the disease so far, including five in the last 24 hours. A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.68 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.49 lakh people.

-With PTI Input