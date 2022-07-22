Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Home National

‘Time For Dynasty Politics Over’: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain Targets J&K Opposition Leaders

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said some opposition leaders in J&K, ‘who did nothing for 70 years’, have become ‘frustrated’.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 9:00 pm

Some opposition leaders in Jammu and Kashmir are frustrated and cannot see development and tourists in J&K, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said on Friday and asserted that the time for dynasty politics is over.

“So many tourists are coming here. There are more than 80 flights. Some people, who oppose us, are saying where is the development and where are the tourists? They should be made to stand at the airport for some time to count the people coming in,” Hussain, who is also a minister in the Bihar government, told reporters here.

He said some opposition leaders in J-K, “who did nothing for 70 years”, have become “frustrated”.

“They cannot see the tourists here. These people used to defame J-K, but J-K has now become a favourite tourist destination for India and for the world. J-K has also become a favourite destination for food processing and horticulture industry,” the BJP leader said.

He said the era of dynasty politics was over.

“A poor woman born in a Tribal family, Droupadi Murmu, has become India’s President...The era of dynastic politics is over. Those involved in dynastic politics in Kashmir should search for some work sooner. They can do anything like business, hotels, they have done it earlier as well, but their business of politics is coming to an end,” he said.

Without naming anyone, but in an apparent reference to the National Conference, Hussain said the era of grandfather, son and then grandson becoming chief ministers is over.

“Now Murmu’s time has come, she has become president. Ramnath Kovind became president. Son of a poor man, a tea-seller, became PM. Our party does politics for the poor,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

