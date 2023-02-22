Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
'This Is Not England...': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Interrupts Farmer Who Spoke In English

'This Is Not England...': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Interrupts Farmer Who Spoke In English

In a video, that has gone viral, Amit Kumar is seen beginning his speech by praising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for creating an environment that encouraged a management graduate of his level to give up on his management career and take up cultivation of mushrooms.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 8:44 am

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a function on Tuesday reprimanded a young farmer for using too many English words. 

The speaker identified himself as Amit Kumar from Lakhisarai at the Bapu Sabhagar auditorium where a function was organised to mark the inauguration of the "fourth agriculture roadmap" of the state government, according to a report by ANI.

In a video, that has gone viral, Amit Kumar is seen beginning his speech by lavishing heavy praise on the chief minister for creating an environment that encouraged a management graduate of his level, from Pune, to give up on management skills and take up cultivation of mushroom.

While Amit Kumar went on speaking, he was suddenly interjected by the chief minister who said, "Farming is being done by a common man, you are called here to give suggestions but you are speaking in English. Is it England? This is India & it's Bihar..."

The chief minister further said that "smartphone addiction during the COVID-induced lockdowns" had led many people to "forget their own languages".

However, after apologising to the minister, he resumed only to be interrupted once again. This time for using the phrase "government schemes". 

"What is this? Can you not say sarkaari yojana? I am an engineer by training and my medium of instruction was English. But it is another thing to use the language for academic pursuits. Why must you do so in day-to-day life?" Nitish Kumar said. 

The young speaker apologised once more and resumed his speech.

