Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

"Report Without Fear Or Favour": BBC Director General Tells India Staff After I-T Raids

Home National

"Report Without Fear Or Favour": BBC Director General Tells India Staff After I-T Raids

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) earlier issued a statement without naming the media organisation and said that the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities are not commensurate with the scale of their operations in India

IT teams at BBCs Delhi office
IT teams at BBCs Delhi office PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 2:46 pm

The BBC will not be put off from reporting without fear or favour, Director General Tim Davie has said in an email to staff in India, few days after the British government strongly defended the public broadcaster and its editorial freedom in Parliament, after the Income-Tax department's survey operations on the UK-headquartered media corporation's New Delhi and Mumbai offices over three days last week.

According to a report by BBC, Mr Davie thanked staff for their courage and said nothing was more important than reporting impartially. "I'd like to be clear: the BBC does not have an agenda - we are driven by purpose. And our first public purpose is to provide impartial news and information to help people understand and engage with the world around them," he said in the email.

He also said that he would help the staff do their jobs effectively and safely. 

Related stories

Rajnath Singh At Visva-Bharati; Attempt By Student Body To Screen BBC Docu Foiled

Jharkhand: BBC Documentary On PM Narendra Modi And Gujarat Riots Screened For The First Time In Ranchi

I-T 'Surveys' At BBC Offices End After Three Days

"Our duty to our audiences around the world is to pursue the facts through independent and impartial journalism, and to produce and distribute the very best creative content. We won't be put off from that task," he further said. 

Tax officials conducted a "survey" at BBC offices for three days. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) earlier issued a statement without naming the media organisation and said that the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities are not commensurate with the scale of their operations in India. 

The IT officials' visit came in the wake of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 2002 Gujarat Riots that criticised Modi and was banned by the Modi government. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National BBC BBC Raids BBC IT Raids IT Surveys Income Tax Department Press Freedom I-T Searches BBC BBC Documentary
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion