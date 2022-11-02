Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
‘Politicians Usually Discuss Politics’: Mamata Banerjee On Meeting MK Stalin

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said she is travelling to Chennai as she has been invited West Bengal Governor La Ganesan to his elder brother's birthday on November 3.

Mamata Banerjee press conference
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.(File photo) Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 3:38 pm

West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hinted that she may discuss political issues and collaboration with other regional parties at her “courtesy call” on her Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, slated for this evening. 

Describing her call on the DMK strongman as a “courtesy”, she, however, added, “when two politicians meet, some politics are always discussed.”

She was speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for Chennai. 

The Trinamool Congress supremo said, “ I trust all the regional parties... they are going to play an important role in the 2024 elections.”

Banerjee is travelling to Chennai as she has been invited by West Bengal Governor La Ganesan to his elder brother's birthday on November 3.

The West Bengal CM may also meet several top politicians of Tamil Nadu, who are expected to be present at Ganesan's family function.

Banerjee had, in the past, met several opposition leaders to try to forge unity among them. 
 

Visually told More

