Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
 Lata Mangeshkar's Health Condition Is Stable: Spokesperson

The 92-year singing exponent Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai after testing positive for Coronavirus

 Lata Mangeshkar's Health Condition Is Stable: Spokesperson
Singing exponent Lata Mangeshkar - PTI

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 4:18 pm

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted in the ICU of a city hospital here, is stable, her spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 9.

"Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod," Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, the spokesperson for Mangeshkar, said in a statement.

Two days ago, Mangeshkar's condition was reportedly said to be deteriorating and the spokesperson had then dubbed the news as false.

"It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home," Iyer had said.

Known as the Queen of Melody and the Nightingale of India, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in different languages. 

