'Hunar Haat' inaugurated in Chandigarh

On this occasion, Purohit, in his address, said, "There is no dearth of skilled artisans and craftsmen in our country, and ‘Hunar Haat’ has provided ample economic opportunities to them."

According to an official release, Purohit said 'Hunar Haat’ has provided a massive platform to the indigenous artisans and craftsmen. It is an effective effort to take local indigenous talent to a global level. The governor said 'Hunar Haat' has recognized India's traditional and ancestral art and craft, which was on the verge of extinction. "There is a tremendous scope of export of indigenous products of our artisans, and 'Hunar Haat' is playing a vital role in this regard," he said.

Artisans and craftsmen from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttrakhand, Ladakh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other places of the country brought their products at ‘Hunar Haat,’ which will continue till April 3. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said ‘Hunar Haat’ has provided employment opportunities to more than 8.50 lakh indigenous artisans and craftsmen and other people associated with them in the last seven years. Over 50 percent of these beneficiaries are women artisans, which is a testament to the successful ongoing journey of ‘Hunar Haat,’ he stated.

Naqvi said the 40th ‘Hunar Haat’ would be organized in Pune. Besides, it will also be arranged in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Mumbai, Jammu, Chennai, Agra, Prayagraj, Goa, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi, Agartala, and other places. Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain and Chandigarh Mayor Sarabjit Kaur were also present.