'Dictatorial' Government Wants To Suppress Opposition Through Police, Agencies: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the "dictatorship" of BJP is now out in the open as neither important issues can be discussed in the Parliament nor people's voice can be raised on the streets.

Her attack came on a day Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was questioned for the second time by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the National Herald case, leading to a massive protest by the party against the alleged misuse of central agencies.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several party MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk on Tuesday after they staged a protest against the ED questioning Sonia Gandhi.

Sharing photographs from the Congress' protest at Vijay Chowk in which Rahul Gandhi is seen sitting on the road protesting the alleged misuse of agencies, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "The dictatorship of BJP is now out in the open. Cannot discuss important issues in Parliament or raise people's voice on the streets."

भाजपा की तानाशाही अब खुलकर सामने है। संसद में जरूरी मुद्दों पर चर्चा नहीं कर सकते और सड़क पर जनता की आवाज नहीं उठा सकते।



पुलिस और एजेंसियां लगाकर तानाशाह सरकार विपक्ष को दबाना चाहती है।



यह सच की लड़ाई है न झुकेंगे, न डरेंगे

लड़ेंगे, जीतेंगे। pic.twitter.com/xk0WGLq0q5 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 26, 2022

"The dictatorial government wants to suppress the opposition through police and agencies," the Congress general secretary said.

"This is a fight for truth, will neither bow down nor be afraid. Will fight, win," she said. Sonia Gandhi was questioned by the ED for over two hours on July 21.