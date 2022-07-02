Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Delhi Court Dismisses Mohammad Zubair's Bail Plea, Sends Him To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested by Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a tweet.

Muhammad Zubair being taken to the Patiala House Courts after his arrest by Delhi Police PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 3:10 pm

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and sent him to 14-day judicial custody in a case related an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria allowed the police plea, which said further investigation was on.

The police had produced Zubair before the court on expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation and urged it to send him to judicial remand, saying they might need his custodial interrogation later.

After the police application, Zubair had moved a bail application before the court. 

National Mohammad Zubair Delhi Court Bail Plea Judicial Custody Alt News
