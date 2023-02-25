Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
 BJP Accuses AAP MLA Atishi For Orchestrating Violence In MCD House, Calls Her 'Khalnayika'

Sharing a mock-up film poster with morphed pictures of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak alongside Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi, 'AAP's 'khalnayika' who orchestrated violence and dictatorship in the House.'

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 11:16 am

Taking a dig at the Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Saturday, the BJP called AAP MLA Atishi a "villain" and accused her of orchestrating a ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House.

Sharing a mock-up film poster with morphed pictures of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak alongside Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi, "AAP's 'khalnayika' who orchestrated violence and dictatorship in the House."

There was no immediate reaction from the MLA or the AAP. 

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House witnessed high-decibel protests by the BJP councillors after Oberoi declared that a vote cast during the election was "invalid". 

The bedlam turned into pandemonium as violent clashes broke out between councillors from the two parties. Oberoi had barely started to announce the results when the ruckus began.

(With PTI Inputs)

