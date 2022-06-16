Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Agnipath' May Prove Fatal For The Country's Future; Youths: Akhilesh Yadav

"The security of the country is not a short-term or informal issue; it expects a very serious and long-term policy. The negligent attitude that is being adopted regarding military recruitment will prove to be fatal when it comes to the protection of the future of the country and the youth,” Akhilesh said in a tweet.  

'Agnipath' May Prove Fatal For The Country's Future; Youths: Akhilesh Yadav
'Agnipath' May Prove Fatal For The Country's Future; Youths: Akhilesh Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 1:18 pm

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit out at the central government over the Agnipath scheme, calling the move “negligent” and potentially “fatal” for the country’s future. 

As announced, 'Agnipath' or 'Agniveer' is a scheme for recruiting soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air force, to be hired for a term of four years on contract. The scheme was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

"The security of the country is not a short-term or informal issue; it expects a very serious and long-term policy. The negligent attitude that is being adopted regarding military recruitment will prove to be fatal when it comes to the protection of the future of the country and the youth,” Akhilesh said in a tweet.  

Related stories

Viacom18 Amongst Largest Indian Sporting Destinations After Bagging IPL Digital Rights: Reliance

Cezanne Khan: 'Appnapan' Helped Me To Push The Envelope As Actor

Jerry Seinfeld's 'Unfrosted' Adds New Members To Cast

“Agnipath se path per agni na ho (‘Agnipath’ must not set the path on fire)," he added in the same tweet.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Agnipath Scheme Politics Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Hindu Adhiveshan And The Changing Political Face Of Goa

Hindu Adhiveshan And The Changing Political Face Of Goa

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo