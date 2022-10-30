India top the Group 2 table with wins against Pakistan and Netherlands. South Africa are second with three points from two games. Follow IND vs SA live.
South African pacers are expected to spit fire on a Perth track that will offer steep bounce as India's top-order gears up for its toughest test in adverse conditions in a Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The match in all likelihood will decide the Group 2 topper and India's probable semi-final venue. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, two of the world's most fearsome speed merchants are expected to pose some tough questions for Rohit Sharma , KL Rahul , Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. The only problem in the South African top order is its skipper Temba Bavuma, who has looked completely out of sorts. With two of the most exciting players in Tristan Stubbs andRilee Rossouw , South Africa will have an upper hand on the Indian bowling attack. Follow IND vs SA live.
scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News
Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian batter to reach 1000 runs in T20 World Cup.
MILESTONE ALERT— ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022
Virat Kohli becomes the second player to get to 1000 runs in the Men's # T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/IcijlHoqWH
South African bowlers are breathing fire, as India lose two more. IND 47/4 (8)
India lose Rahul immediately after Rohit Sharma. Kohli and Suryakumar look to revive the Men in Blue. IND 33/2 (6)
Lungi Ngidi bowls a bouncer, which hits Rohit Sharma high on the bat. Ngidi completes the catch off his own bowling. IND 23/1 (4.2)
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul rotate strike to keep the scoreboard ticking. IND 21/0 (4)
A six and a dropped catch in the second over from Rabada. IND 6/0 (2)
Wayne Parnell starts with a maiden. IND 0/0 (1)
India win the toss and choose to bat. Deepak Hooda comes in for Axar Patel. South Africa make one change too, as Lungi Ngidi replaces Shamsi.
Virat Kohli (989 runs) needs 28 runs to become the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup. Former Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene is the current holder of the title with 1016 runs.
Pakistan have won their Super 12 match against the Netherlands by 6 wickets in a low-scoring game. Get their scorecard HERE.
India hold a healthy edge over South Africa in ICC T20 World Cup with 4 wins in 5 matches. South Africa's solitary win came in the 2009 edition of the tournament.
Tinkering with the winning combination isn’t advisable but with three in-form left-handers in Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller in South Africa's top six, Axar Patel's recent match-ups will certainly be in focus while discussing the team combination.
India take on South Africa in a crucial Super 12 clash 👊— ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022
More on #INDvSA 👉 https://t.co/56Jfd52lue#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/3g4N6AJUIE
Rilee Rossouw will come into the match with the rarest of rare back-to-back T20I hundreds (only other being France’s Gustav McKeon) and will be the biggest threat to Indian bowlers. He also scored the ongoing edition’s only centurion after his 109 against Bangladesh.
Which @Rileerr T20I century did you enjoy most❓— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 28, 2022
1⃣0⃣9⃣ Bangladesh
1⃣0⃣0⃣* India #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/RjcZRlufM0
Hello and welcome to another Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between India and South Africa in Perth.
