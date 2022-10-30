Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: India's Lose Five After 10 Overs (60/5)

India top the Group 2 table with wins against Pakistan and Netherlands. South Africa are second with three points from two games. Follow IND vs SA live.

Team India have opted for Deepak Hooda in place of Axar Patel.

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 5:19 pm

South African pacers are expected to spit fire on a Perth track that will offer steep bounce as India's top-order gears up for its toughest test in adverse conditions in a Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The match in all likelihood will decide the Group 2 topper and India's probable semi-final venue. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, two of the world's most fearsome speed merchants are expected to pose some tough questions for Rohit Sharma , KL Rahul , Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. The only problem in the South African top order is its skipper Temba Bavuma, who has looked completely out of sorts. With two of the most exciting players in Tristan Stubbs andRilee Rossouw , South Africa will have an upper hand on the Indian bowling attack. Follow IND vs SA live.

scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News

  • 30 Oct 2022 / 5:19 PM

    Kohli Reaches Milestone

    Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian batter to reach 1000 runs in T20 World Cup. 

  • 30 Oct 2022 / 5:09 PM

    India Lose Kohli and Hooda

    South African bowlers are breathing fire, as India lose two more. IND 47/4 (8)

  • 30 Oct 2022 / 4:59 PM

    India Lose Both Openers In Powerplay

    India lose Rahul immediately after Rohit Sharma. Kohli and Suryakumar look to revive the Men in Blue. IND 33/2 (6)

  • 30 Oct 2022 / 4:52 PM

    India Lose Their First Wicket

    Lungi Ngidi bowls a bouncer, which hits Rohit Sharma high on the bat. Ngidi completes the catch off his own bowling. IND 23/1 (4.2)

  • 30 Oct 2022 / 4:49 PM

    India Remain Steady

    Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul rotate strike to keep the scoreboard ticking. IND 21/0 (4)

  • 30 Oct 2022 / 4:39 PM

    India Off The Mark

    A six and a dropped catch in the second over from Rabada. IND 6/0 (2)

  • 30 Oct 2022 / 4:35 PM

    Good Start From SA

    Wayne Parnell starts with a maiden. IND 0/0 (1)

  • 30 Oct 2022 / 4:06 PM

    Toss

    India win the toss and choose to bat. Deepak Hooda comes in for Axar Patel. South Africa make one change too, as Lungi Ngidi replaces Shamsi.

  • 30 Oct 2022 / 3:56 PM

    All Eyes On Virat Kohli

    Virat Kohli (989 runs) needs 28 runs to become the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup. Former Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene is the current holder of the title with 1016 runs.

  • 30 Oct 2022 / 3:47 PM

    Pakistan Win Vs Netherlands

    Pakistan have won their Super 12 match against the Netherlands by 6 wickets in a low-scoring game. Get their scorecard HERE.

  • 30 Oct 2022 / 3:41 PM

    Head-To-Head

    India hold a healthy edge over South Africa in ICC T20 World Cup with 4 wins in 5 matches. South Africa's solitary win came in the 2009 edition of the tournament.

  • 30 Oct 2022 / 3:00 PM

    Will Axar Patel Play?

    Tinkering with the winning combination isn’t advisable but with three in-form left-handers in Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller in South Africa's top six, Axar Patel's recent match-ups will certainly be in focus while discussing the team combination.

  • 30 Oct 2022 / 3:00 PM

    Red Hot Rossouw

    Rilee Rossouw will come into the match with the rarest of rare back-to-back T20I hundreds (only other being France’s Gustav McKeon) and will be the biggest threat to Indian bowlers. He also scored the ongoing edition’s only centurion after his 109 against Bangladesh.

  • 30 Oct 2022 / 3:00 PM

    Greetings

    Hello and welcome to another Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between India and South Africa in Perth.

