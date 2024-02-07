Zelenskyy's NATO Helmet And Lindner's Piggy Bank: Highlights Of Cologne's Rose Monday Parade Satirical Floats

A carnival float depicts Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy holding a NATO helmet at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany. Hundreds of thousands will celebrate the traditional parade the streets of Germany's carnival capital next week on Shrove Monday.
A carnival float depicts German Finance Minister Christian Lindner as piggy bank at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.
A carnival float with a figure depicting German CDU party (Christian Democratic Union) Friedrich Merz being pulled by an AfD party (Alternative for Germany) figure is presented during a press preview for the Mainz carnival in Mainz, Germany.
A carnival float with a figure depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping in an electric car followed by a German in a "Flintstone" vehicle is presented during a press preview for the Mainz carnival in Mainz, Germany.
A carnival float with a figure depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, is presented during a press preview for the Mainz carnival in Mainz, Germany. At left head of German AfD party (Alternative for Germany) Alice Weidel, at right Sarah Wagenknecht who recently founded her own party BSW (Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht).
A carnival float depicts an AfD arm doing the Nazi salute at the presentation of this years satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.
A carnival float depicts traffic light men pumping up the AfD right-wing party leader Alice Weidel at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.
A carnival float depicts the new German party of former Left Party leader Sarah Wagenknecht at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.
A carnival float depicts Cologne cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki reading cases of abuse at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.
A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin with an atomic bomb at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.
A carnival float depicts German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a sloth at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.