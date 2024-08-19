Discovery Of World War 2 Bomb In Northern Ireland Triggers Emergency Evacuations | What We Know

Following the discovery of a bomb from World War two, over 400 homes in Northern Ireland have been evacuated. As per police officials, the WWII bomb was discovered in Newtownards, near Belfast.
The device was found on Friday, prompting urgent evacuations of the town. As per the police, the removal operation could take over five days.
“I appreciate the disruption that this has caused, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks," stated North Down and Ards District Commander Superintendent Johnston McDowell, thanking the people of Newtownards or their patience with the operations.
Barricades and road blocks have been set up in the area to ensure the route is avoided during the removal operation. Furthermore, an emergency support centre has also been set up for those residents who had to move out of their homes.
As per a report by Belfast Live, the "historic munition" was found in the Rivenwood area in Newtownards during the construction of a large development. Following its discovery, notices were sent to all homes and businesses within a 400 metre radius, urging them to evacuate the area.
Amid the alert, an urgent appeals to rehome pets in the region has also been made.
"All residents are moving to an emergency support centre where they will not be allowed to take their pets. We are asking for anyone who could help with fostering cats, dogs, rabbits, etc until residents are back in their homes," read a notice issued by Lost and Found Pets North Down.
As per historians, the bomb fell in the Ards area in April 1941 during World War two as the Luftwaffe attacked Belfast.
A similar incident occurred in Plymouth earlier this year after the discovery of a 500kg German world war two bomb.