International

Discovery Of World War 2 Bomb In Northern Ireland Triggers Emergency Evacuations | What We Know

The device was found on Friday, prompting urgent evacuations of the town. As per the police, the removal operation could take over five days.

northern ireland ww2 bomb
Discovery Of World War 2 Bomb In Northern Ireland Triggers Emergency Evacuations | Photo: AP
info_icon

Following the discovery of a bomb from World War two, over 400 homes in Northern Ireland have been evacuated. As per police officials, the WWII bomb was discovered in Newtownards, near Belfast.

The device was found on Friday, prompting urgent evacuations of the town. As per the police, the removal operation could take over five days.

“I appreciate the disruption that this has caused, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks," stated North Down and Ards District Commander Superintendent Johnston McDowell, thanking the people of Newtownards or their patience with the operations.

Barricades and road blocks have been set up in the area to ensure the route is avoided during the removal operation. Furthermore, an emergency support centre has also been set up for those residents who had to move out of their homes.

As per a report by Belfast Live, the "historic munition" was found in the Rivenwood area in Newtownards during the construction of a large development. Following its discovery, notices were sent to all homes and businesses within a 400 metre radius, urging them to evacuate the area.

Amid the alert, an urgent appeals to rehome pets in the region has also been made.

"All residents are moving to an emergency support centre where they will not be allowed to take their pets. We are asking for anyone who could help with fostering cats, dogs, rabbits, etc until residents are back in their homes," read a notice issued by Lost and Found Pets North Down.

As per historians, the bomb fell in the Ards area in April 1941 during World War two as the Luftwaffe attacked Belfast.

A similar incident occurred in Plymouth earlier this year after the discovery of a 500kg German world war two bomb.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. The Hundred: India's Deepti Sharma Seals Title For London Spirit With A Six - Watch
  2. Sri Lanka Tour Of England 2024: Schedule, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024 Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  4. Dilip Vengsarkar To Mentor Team At Inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament In US
  5. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Schedule, Format, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Mocejon Manhunt: 11-Year-Old Boy Killed While Playing Football In Spain
  2. Serie A Wrap: Lazio Off To Winning Start But Roma, Bologna Stutter In Openers
  3. Real Mallorca 1-1 Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe's Domestic Debut Ends All Square
  4. Premier League: Guardiola Says 'Unbelievable' Haaland Is Hitting Messi, Ronaldo Levels
  5. Rennes 3-0 Lyon: Amine Gouiri Shines In Rampant Home Win
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Pegula Downs Badosa To Tee Up Final Against Sabalenka
  2. Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Iga Swiatek To Reach Final
  3. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  4. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  5. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  2. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  3. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  4. MUDA 'Scam': Congress To Hold State-wide Protests In Karnataka Today
  5. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Heavy Rain In Odisha, Himachal Pradesh; Incessant Rain Lashes Bengal
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  2. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  3. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  4. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  5. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
World News
  1. Pakistan: 187 Killed, 333 Injured During Incessant Rains, Flash Floods
  2. Ukraine President Zelenskyy Reveals Aim Of Kursk Invasion As Tensions Escalate With Russia
  3. Blinken, On 9th Mideast Trip Since Gaza War Began, Seeks Cease-fire Momentum As Talks To Resume
  4. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  5. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know