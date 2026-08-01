Who Is Nirmal Purja: Gurkha Turned Record Breaking Mountaineer Missing After Broad Peak Avalanche

Nirmal Purja and several climbers remain missing after an avalanche struck Pakistan’s Broad Peak during an expedition.
Rescue operations began after the team lost contact while moving between Camp-II and Camp-III at 6,600 metres.
Three climbers have been confirmed dead as authorities continue efforts to locate missing expedition members.
Nirmal Purja, the Nepal-born former Gurkha soldier who became one of the world’s leading high-altitude mountaineers, was reported missing after an avalanche struck Pakistan’s Broad Peak during an international expedition.
Purja, 43, popularly known as Nims Dai, was leading a 10-member climbing team in the Shigar district of Gilgit-Baltistan when the avalanche hit as the group was moving between Camp-II and Camp-III at an altitude of around 6,600 metres.
The team’s last communication was reported at 9 am on 30 July, while a search and rescue operation led by Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan began on 31 July. Authorities confirmed the deaths of three climbers from the expedition, while several others, including Purja, remained missing.
Known for his record-setting climbs of the world’s highest peaks, Purja has previously served with the Gurkhas and Britain’s Special Boat Service (SBS) before turning to full-time mountaineering.
From Nepal’s Hills To Britain’s Elite Forces
Born in Nepal, Purja’s journey to global recognition began far from the world’s highest peaks. His childhood ambition was to become a Gurkha, following in the footsteps of his father and elder brothers.
According to Loughborough University, where he later received an honorary degree, Purja joined the Gurkha Regiment in 2003 at the age of 18. He went on to serve for six years with the Gurkhas before becoming the first person from the regiment to join Britain’s Special Boat Service (SBS).
During his 16-year military career, Purja served in the elite unit and became a specialist in cold-weather warfare. Alongside his military responsibilities, he pursued academic studies and completed a Post-Graduate Diploma in Security Management at Loughborough University’s Business School.
His association with mountaineering began during his military service. In December 2012, while on leave, he travelled to Everest Base Camp, an experience that developed into a serious pursuit of high-altitude climbing.
He climbed Mount Everest for the first time in 2016. A year later, he led an expedition of 13 Gurkhas to Everest to mark 200 years of Gurkha service to the British Army.
Soon afterwards, he established his first major climbing record by completing the ascent of Everest, Lhotse and Makalu within five days.
Project Possible Challenge
Purja became a global name in mountaineering through Project Possible, an ambitious attempt to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres in record time.
When the challenge began in April 2019, only around 40 climbers had completed the full set of peaks. The existing record stood at nearly eight years, but Purja aimed to complete the feat in just seven months.
He finished the project in six months and six days, breaking seven world records during the process.
The achievement was later documented in the Netflix film “14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible”, which followed Purja and his team through the demanding climbs. He also wrote a book about his experiences.
The expedition established him among the most prominent mountaineers of his generation and transformed him into an international figure in extreme climbing.
Recognition From Loughborough University
Purja’s achievements were recognised by Loughborough University, United Kingdom, when he was awarded an Honorary Degree in winter 2023.
The university described him as a multi-world-record-breaking mountaineer whose career reflected both exceptional military service and extraordinary achievements in climbing.
The degree citation highlighted his progression from the Gurkha Regiment to the Special Boat Service and his later success in mountaineering. It also noted his academic connection with the university through the Business School.
The university recognised Project Possible as one of the most ambitious challenges in mountaineering history, noting that Purja had broken multiple records during the six-month expedition.
A Career Built On Endurance And Service
Beyond his records, Purja has built a reputation as a climber who has frequently assisted fellow mountaineers during dangerous expeditions.
He established the Nimsdai Foundation to support Himalayan communities through educational, technological and capacity-building projects in Nepal. The foundation also works on environmental initiatives aimed at protecting mountain ecosystems and reducing the impact of tourism.
It provides support for military veterans pursuing mountaineering ambitions and reflects Purja’s belief in contributing to the communities connected with the world’s highest mountains.
Purja continues to hold several mountaineering records, including achievements involving rapid ascents of multiple 8,000-metre peaks. He has also led dozens of successful expeditions on the world’s highest mountains.