What Does Sweden's Entry Into NATO Mean For The Nordic Nation?

Why Did Sweden Join NATO?

Sweden's decision to join NATO marks a notable departure from its historic neutrality, first established by King Gustav's proclamation in 1834. Despite its strong military capabilities, Sweden had adopted neutrality for its political interests.

The Nordic nation maintained its neutral stance through the world wars, and during World War II allowing German forces to transit through its territory to the Finnish front while also providing refuge to those fleeing Nazism.

However Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has forced Sweden to rethink its neutral stance. Sweden, it seems, has recognised the need for military alliance and cooperation amid a perceived threat of Russian move in the Baltic Sea area.

In addition, over the past decade, Sweden has witnessed some suspicious activities involving Russia. From Russian bomber planes simulating an attack on Stockholm in 2013 and reports of a Russian submarine being spotted in 2014, Sweden’s vulnerabilities have been exposed.

Sweden PM Ulf Kristersson while speaking at a press conference after the vote said, “Sweden is leaving 200 years of neutrality and military non-alignment behind.”

“We are joining NATO in order to defend what we are and everything we believe in even better,” he added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “This is a historic day. Sweden will now take its rightful place at NATO’s table, with an equal say in shaping NATO policies and decisions. After over 200 years of non-alignment Sweden now enjoys the protection granted under Article 5, the ultimate guarantee of Allies’ freedom and security.”

“Sweden brings with it capable armed forces and a first-class defence industry. Sweden’s accession makes NATO stronger, Sweden safer and the whole Alliance more secure. Today’s accession demonstrates that NATO’s door remains open and that every nation has the right to choose its own path.”