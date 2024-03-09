What Does Sweden's Entry Into NATO Mean For The Nordic Nation?

Sweden on Thursday officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) amid escalating security concerns about Russia’s aggression in Europe.
With its accession to NATO, the Scandinavian nation became the 32nd country to join the organisation, following Finland which became a member in April last year. Sweden and Finland, which have both remained neutral for decades, applied to become NATO members in 2022, following Russia’s war on Ukraine.
While Finland, which shares a 1340km-border with Russia became a member in April 2023, Sweden faced resistance from Turkey and Hungary. Turkey accused Sweden of not taking its security concerns seriously and for failing to fulfil its obligations under a previous agreement. And, Hungary objected to the perceived hostility from Sweden, especially regarding criticism of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Despite initial objections, Sweden has now received approval from both Turkey and Hungary, leading to its entry into NATO.
What Is NATO?
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization was established in 1949 to deter the Soviet expansion in Europe after World War II. The 12 founding members included the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal.
NATO’s core purpose now is to ensure the freedom and security of its members through collective defence, where an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.
Why Did Sweden Join NATO?
Sweden's decision to join NATO marks a notable departure from its historic neutrality, first established by King Gustav's proclamation in 1834. Despite its strong military capabilities, Sweden had adopted neutrality for its political interests.
The Nordic nation maintained its neutral stance through the world wars, and during World War II allowing German forces to transit through its territory to the Finnish front while also providing refuge to those fleeing Nazism.
However Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has forced Sweden to rethink its neutral stance. Sweden, it seems, has recognised the need for military alliance and cooperation amid a perceived threat of Russian move in the Baltic Sea area.
In addition, over the past decade, Sweden has witnessed some suspicious activities involving Russia. From Russian bomber planes simulating an attack on Stockholm in 2013 and reports of a Russian submarine being spotted in 2014, Sweden’s vulnerabilities have been exposed.
Sweden PM Ulf Kristersson while speaking at a press conference after the vote said, “Sweden is leaving 200 years of neutrality and military non-alignment behind.”
“We are joining NATO in order to defend what we are and everything we believe in even better,” he added.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “This is a historic day. Sweden will now take its rightful place at NATO’s table, with an equal say in shaping NATO policies and decisions. After over 200 years of non-alignment Sweden now enjoys the protection granted under Article 5, the ultimate guarantee of Allies’ freedom and security.”
“Sweden brings with it capable armed forces and a first-class defence industry. Sweden’s accession makes NATO stronger, Sweden safer and the whole Alliance more secure. Today’s accession demonstrates that NATO’s door remains open and that every nation has the right to choose its own path.”
What Does Sweden Have To Offer?
Sweden's inclusion in NATO is likely to benefit all its allied members with its cutting-edge submarines and a sizeable fleet of domestically produced Gripen fighter jets. Sweden boasts a substantial air force with over 100 fighter jets and robust industrial defence capabilities, which would be invaluable as NATO seeks to bolster its arsenal amid the conflict in Ukraine. Sweden’s geographical location also makes it a crucial link between the Atlantic and Baltic regions.