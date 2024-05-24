International

Vietnam: Fire At Hanoi Apartment Building Leaves 14 Dead

The official Vietnam News Agency said the fire was accompanied by several explosions.

The fire started around 12:30 am (local time) and was doused after an hour. Photo: AP
A massive fire broke out at an apartment building in Vietnam's Hanoi on Friday, killing 14 people and injuring three others.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were inside when the fire started.

The building was in a narrow alley in central Hanoi with several rooms available for rent.

The Ministry of Public Security said it is investigating the cause of the fire, whose victims are yet to be identified.

In September last year, a fire at an apartment block in Vietnam's Hanoi killed over 50 people, including children, and injured 37.

(With AP inputs)

