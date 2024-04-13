International

Video Shows Raid On Ship Near Strait Of Hormuz; Mideast Official Says Iran Carried Out The Attack

Iran did not immediately acknowledge seizing any vessel, nor was there any report carried by state media about the incident.

AP
Raid on ship near Strait of Hormuz | Photo: AP
A video seen by The Associated Press shows commandos raiding a ship near the Strait of Hormuz by helicopter Saturday, an attack a Mideast defence official attributed to Iran amid wider tensions between Tehran and the West. The video showed the attack earlier reported by the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. It had offered no details about the boarding in the Gulf of Oman off the Emirati port city of Fujairah.

ALSO READ | Iran-Israel Tensions: Condemnation, Travel Warnings, Calls For Restraint - How Has The World Reacted?

The defence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, shared the video with the AP.

Though the AP could not immediately verify it, it corresponded to known details of the boarding and the helicopter involved appeared to be one used by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which has carried out other ship raids in the past.

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei | - AP
‘Don’t Travel To Iran Or Israel Till Further Notice’: India Issues Travel Advisory Amid Rising Tensions

BY Outlook Web Desk

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West, particularly after a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian Consulate in Syria.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge seizing any vessel, nor was there any report carried by state media about the incident. However, Iran since 2019 has engaged in a series of ship seizures and had attacks on vessels attributed to it amid ongoing tensions with the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

The Gulf of Oman is near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil passes. Fujairah, on the United Arab Emirates' eastern coast, is a main port in the region for ships to take on new oil cargo, pick up supplies or trade out crew.

Since 2019, the waters off Fujairah have seen a series of explosions and hijackings. The US Navy blamed Iran for limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers.

