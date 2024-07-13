United States

Why Are Angry Birds On The Beach Disrupting Drones Deployed To Monitor Sharks?

The New York City administration has deployed drones on Queens beach to monitor sharks. However, American oystercatchers have been attacking them. Here’s why.

X
American Oyestercatchers Photo: X
info_icon

The New York City administration has deployed drones on the beaches to monitor sharks and prevent them from attacking the beachgoers. However, aggressive birds at the beach have been attacking drones deployed by the city at a popular Queens beach, prompting emergency teams to alter their flight paths.

American oystercatchers, long-beaked shorebirds that nest on the Queens shoreline during summer, have been dive-bombing the three-foot drones to protect their eggs. "They will fly at it, they’ll swoop at it, they’ll be vocalizing," said Veronica Welsh, a wildlife coordinator at the Parks Department. "They think they’re defending their chicks from a predator."

Representative image - X
Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)

BY Outlook International Desk

The drones, which emit a loud humming sound, stress the birds, classified as a “high conservation concern,” causing them to flee from their eggs, according to wildlife experts. The city’s police, fire, and emergency management departments have rerouted the drones away from bird nests to mitigate the conflict.

Surfer Andrew Thomas, 32, highlighted the drones' importance for safety, recalling how a drone recently detected a shark, prompting a closure at Rockaway Beach. "The more eyes in the water, the better," he said. "If a drone saves one life, it’s doing the job."

Some beachgoers note that the bird attacks usually occur when drones are close to shore. "It’s usually when the drone gets close to land and on a sunny day," said Doran Edwards, a 40-year-old surfer. "If it’s over the water, they’re not going close to [the drones.]"

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh assured that the new drone routes will not compromise beach safety. "We definitely have enough space on the beach. So as soon as we realized that we might have been close to a habitat …we were able to adjust," she said.

The black-and-white American oystercatchers, distinguished by their bright orange beaks, share their habitat with piping plovers, a sand-colored bird designated as an endangered species. "We do know there are birds on this beach that are highly endangered. If they abandon their nests because of the drones, that would be a disaster," said David Bird, a professor of wildlife biology at McGill University.

The city's Emergency Management Department first noticed the bird-drone conflict. "We pointed out that there’s a nest here and there’s two angry parents who don’t want you anywhere near their eggs or their babies," said Natalie Grybauskas, Emergency Management Department assistant commissioner.

The Parks Department is coordinating with the NYC Department of Emergency Management, FDNY, and NYPD to ensure both beachgoers' safety and the protection of local wildlife. Despite the adjustments, the fire department's drones continue to capture vital footage, such as lifeguards assisting swimmers swept away by rip tides.

Peggy with Ryan Reynolds (L) and Hugh Jackman. - Getty images
Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To
  2. Jersey Vs Norway Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Final
  3. Croatia Vs Germany Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Third Place Play-Off
  4. Texas Super Kings Vs MI New York Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Washington Freedom Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024 Final Half-Time Show Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Shakira's Performance During Argentina Vs Colombia Game
  2. Copa America 2024: 'We Need To Be The Best Colombia To Beat Argentina', Nestor Lorenzo Acknowledges
  3. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Hopes Angel Di Maria Signs Off With 'Another Goal' In Final Game
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Kane Admits 'I'd Swap Everything' For Final Glory
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: England Must Win To Earn 'Respect Of The Footballing World', Gareth Southgate Insists
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Record-Chasing Djokovic Acknowledges 'History Is On The Line' Ahead Of Alcaraz Final
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Barbora Krejcikova's Maiden Title At All England Club Marks Best Day Of Her Life
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini To 'Keep Smiling' Despite Consecutive Grand Slam Final Losses
  4. Krejcikova Vs Paolini, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Beats Italian To Claim Maiden Title At All England Club - Data Debrief
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024 Live streaming: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen's Singles Final On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: INDIA-bloc Jolts BJP In By-Poll Elections; Modi Condemns Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. Weather Wrap: Rains Lash Mumbai, IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ For Maharashtra; ‘Orange Alert’ Sounded For Several States
  4. Puja Khedkar Row: Retired Bureaucrat Father Says Her Daughter Is ‘Victim Of Conspiracy’
  5. The ISRO Espionage Case: Nambi Narayanan’s 30-Year Struggle For Justice
Entertainment News
  1. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  2. Emraan Hashmi Says He 'Would Love To Apologise To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’ For Calling Her ‘Plastic'
  3. Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony
  4. Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch
  5. 'Housefull 5': Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh
US News
  1. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  2. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  3. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
  4. Why Are Angry Birds On The Beach Disrupting Drones Deployed To Monitor Sharks?
  5. Special Flight For Swifties? Southwest Airlines To Add More Joy To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
World News
  1. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  2. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  3. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  4. Israeli Strike Targets The Hamas Military Commander And Kills At Least 90 In Southern Gaza
  5. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News July 13 Highlights: INDIA Bloc Wins 10 Seats, BJP 2 In By Election; Facebook Lifts Restrictions On Trump
  2. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal
  3. Weekly Horoscope for the 14th of July to the 20th of July: Explore astrological insights for all zodiac signs
  4. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
  6. Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14
  7. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 13, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Sports News Highlights: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Jasmine Paolini To Win Wimbledon Women's Singles Final