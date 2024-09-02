Have you noticed colorful dolphin images appearing on your TikTok feed lately? You’re not alone.
A recent viral trend on the platform features users sharing photos and videos of dolphins accompanied by somber messages set to the song “Symphony” by Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson. The trend began last month with the account @heiratet, which posted these dolphin visuals with the message, “I’m depressed.”
Instead of pairing these dazzling dolphin visuals with uplifting messages, people are humorously doing the exact opposite.
The video has garnered over 1 million views and has sparked this ongoing trend.
The account has continued to share similar content with various messages such as “I have social anxiety,” “My mental health is gone,” “I overthink everything,” “I’m scared of people,” and “I want to give up my whole life.”
As more TikTok users joined in, the trend began to dominate the “For You” page.
Some have joined the trend, adding their own humorous messages to the meme, such as "I would sell you for one single beer," and "I want to get my boyfriend pregnant."
Zara Larsson, 26, eventually noticed the trend involving her song and created her own video using the dolphin imagery. In her post, she expressed her surprise with the message, “What the f-k is happening.”
One fan commented, “I love when artists join in on trends from their own songs.” A different fan added, “I CAN’T BREATHE SHE KNOWS.”
Larsson also featured the dolphin visuals during one of her recent concerts while performing “Symphony,” and this moment quickly went viral on TikTok.
One fan commented, “She genuinely is so unserious, I love it,” while another wrote, “I hope you realize just how iconic this is.”
One person wrote: "Why is Zara Larsson actually gonna make a comeback from this meme if she rides this wave correctly the internet is willddd".
The dolphin image featured in the trend is titled “Enjoy Sunshine” and was created by Christian Riese Lassen.
According to his website, “For the past three decades, legendary artist Christian Riese Lassen has been known all over the world for his majestic works of art.”
“Symphony,” released in 2017, is the second single from Clean Bandit’s second studio album, What Is Love?
Thanks to the meme, "Symphony" has reached number one on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart as of August 31, seven years after its original release in 2017.