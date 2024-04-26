United States

US Probes Whether Recall Of Tesla Autopilot Driving System Did Enough To Make Sure Drivers Attention

The U.S. government's auto safety agency is examining whether the previous year's recall of Tesla's Autopilot driving system adequately addressed the issue of ensuring drivers remain attentive to the road.

Advertisement

AP
US questions Tesla Autopilot driving system Photo: AP
info_icon

The U.S. government's auto safety agency is investigating whether last year's recall of Tesla's Autopilot driving system did enough to make sure drivers pay attention to the road.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Friday that it has concerns about the December recall of more than 2 million vehicles.

The agency pushed the company to do the recall after a two-year investigation into Autopilot's driver monitoring system, which measures torque on the steering wheel from a driver's hands.

Tesla's Autopilot Under Scrutiny After Former Employee Raises Concerns - null
Former Tesla Employee, Now A Whistleblower, Exposes Alleged Safety Issues In Self-Driving Technology

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

The fix involves an online software update to increase warnings to drivers. But the agency said in documents that it has found evidence of crashes after the fix, and that Tesla added updates that weren't part of the recall.

Advertisement

“This investigation will consider why these updates were not part of the recall or otherwise determined to remedy a defect that poses an unreasonable safety risk,” the agency wrote.

Tesla Layoffs - Reuters
Tesla Layoffs: 'More Than 10%' Of Global Workforce Face Job Cuts As Sales Fall

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: World Shooting Para Sport Tournament- Indian Para-Shooter Mona Aggarwal Shoots Gold
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know