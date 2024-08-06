United States

US Judge Rules Google Violated Laws To Maintain Search Monopoly

A US judge has ruled that Google acted illegally to maintain its monopoly in online search and advertising. The decision, following a lawsuit from the US Department of Justice, found that Google’s practices, including paying billions to be the default search engine, violated antitrust laws.

Google
The ruling could lead to significant penalties or even a breakup of the company.
info_icon

A landmark ruling has hit Google hard, with a US judge declaring that the tech giant acted illegally to crush its competition and maintain a monopoly in online search and related advertising. The decision, issued on Monday, is a significant setback for Alphabet, Google's parent company, and could lead to major changes in how technology giants operate.

Background of the Case

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) sued Google in 2020, accusing the company of controlling approximately 90% of the online search market. This lawsuit is one of several filed against major tech companies as US antitrust authorities seek to enhance competition within the industry.

The case against Google was described at times as an existential threat to the company due to its dominance in search and online advertising. This ruling comes after a 10-week trial in Washington DC, where prosecutors argued that Google's dominance resulted from paying billions annually to secure its position as the default search engine on various platforms.

The Ruling

US District Judge Amit Mehta's decision is a comprehensive 277-page document that describes Google as a "monopolist" that used its power to preserve its market dominance. Judge Mehta found that Google had engaged in anti-competitive practices, including paying over $10 billion a year to be the default search engine for devices and browsers made by companies like Apple, Samsung, and Mozilla. This strategy allowed Google to maintain a dominant position by ensuring it had a steady stream of user data and preventing other companies from competing effectively.

The ruling criticized Google’s tactics as being designed to stifle competition and maintain its monopoly. Judge Mehta's decision could lead to severe penalties, although the specifics will be determined in a future hearing. The government has requested "structural relief," which might include breaking up Google or other significant changes to its business practices.

Reactions

Alphabet plans to appeal the ruling, arguing that it misunderstands the nature of their business. In a statement, the company claimed that their search engine’s success is due to its quality and that their investments are aimed at enhancing the user experience. Google’s lawyer, John Schmidtlein, argued during the trial that Google’s success is a result of its superior service and that the company still faces significant competition from other search engines and specialized apps.

On the other hand, US Attorney General Merrick Garland praised the ruling as a "historic win for the American people." Garland emphasized that no company, regardless of its size or influence, is above the law. He stated that the DOJ will continue to rigorously enforce antitrust laws to ensure fair competition.

The ruling comes amid a broader effort by US regulators to tackle what they see as monopolistic practices in the tech industry. Other major tech companies, including Meta Platforms (owner of Facebook), Amazon, and Apple, are also facing antitrust scrutiny.

In addition to this case, Google is facing another trial related to its advertising technology, scheduled for September. The company has already been fined billions in Europe for similar issues related to market dominance.

Former US president Donald Trump | - AP
Trump Hits Out At Google Over Claims That It Was Censoring News Related To Him

BY PTI

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  3. Former India Cricketer Vinod Kambli Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  4. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Football Wrap: France Beat Egypt 3-1 To Face Spain In Final Gold Medal Match
  2. Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan
  3. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  4. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  5. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Southport Riots: Indian High Commission Issues Advisory For Nationals In UK Amid Unrest
  2. School Jobs Row: SC To Hear West Bengal's Plea Against Calcutta HC Order In Sept
  3. President Droupadi Murmu Conferred With Fiji's Highest Civilian Award
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Air India Cancels Morning Flight To Dhaka; IndiGo, Vistara Halt Services
  5. Stock Market Rebounds As Sensex Jumps By Over 1000 Points, Nifty Up by 372 Points
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dream Scenario's Kristoffer Borgli To Cast Zendaya And Robert Pattinson In His Next Romance? Here's What We Know
  2. Shraddha Kapoor Shares First Post Amidst Breakup Rumours With Rahul Mody, Flaunts Her 'Stree 2' Look
  3. Sanjay Dutt Removed From 'Son of Sardaar 2' After His UK Visa Application Rejected Over Arrest In 1993: Report
  4. Sanam Saeed Hopeful That Exchange Of Talent Between Two Countries Will Resume Soon: It Will Happen When Indian Actors Feel Safe To Act With Us
  5. Accused In Salman Khan House Firing Case Seeks Bail, Claims His Intention Was Not To Harm Actor
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Is Now Democratic Presidential Nominee, Will Face Off Against Donald Trump This Fall
  2. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
  3. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  4. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  5. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Over 100 Since Hasina's Exit; Protesters Storm Bangladeshi Consulate In New York
  2. Israel-Hamas War: Israelis Call For Urgent Hostage Deal, Netanyahu's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions
  3. Rising Tensions: Why Israel And Iran Are Inching Closer To A War
  4. Bangladesh Unrest: ISKCON Temple In Meherpur Vandalised Amid Fears Of Religious Clashes
  5. Kamala Harris Is Now Democratic Presidential Nominee, Will Face Off Against Donald Trump This Fall
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM, Set To Be Released From Jail After Sheikh Hasina's Exit | All About Her
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq
  4. Zayed Khan Breaks His Silence About His Father Sanjay Khan's Alleged Affair With Zeenat Aman
  5. Key Role Likely For Muhammad Yunus In New Bangladesh Interim Govt | All About The Nobel Laureate
  6. NCERT Says Allegations Of Textbooks Not Carrying Preamble 'Don't Have Sound Basis'
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra In Men's Javelin Throw Qualification; India Take On Germany In Men's Hockey SF
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Over 100 Since Hasina's Exit; Protesters Storm Bangladeshi Consulate In New York